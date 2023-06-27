4 remaining free agents with connections to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Yannick Ngakoue
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers need another edge rusher to go alongside Brian Burns. While there's a chance Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos can benefit from Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme and improved coaching, nobody could say with any great guarantee.
A one-year prove-it deal is a great way to get maximum value from a late free-agent signing. Generally, we all know a team can always have a few more pass rushers.
Yannick Ngakoue, who's posted 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons, may feel he deserves a long-term contract. But teaming the prolific edge weapon with his former head coach Frank Reich could lead to a productive year.
Reich was highly complimentary of Ngakoue during their brief time together on the Indianapolis Colts. And from a pure pass-rushing perspective, this move makes a ton of sense.
There are some complications. Ngakoue isn't the most consistent when it comes to setting the edge on running downs - something that is an essential trait in players that normally thrive in Evero's system.
Again, this all comes down to how the coaching staff sees things after a few training camp practice sessions. But there's a chance Ngakoue could be off the market by then with others also looking for help.