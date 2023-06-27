4 remaining free agents with connections to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign James Robinson
When scanning the remaining free-agent running backs, you'll notice many of them are 28 years old or higher. We've seen around that age, their production can start to decline as the hits begin taking a toll.
This can be James Robinson's biggest asset over the more high-profile names. He's only 24 years of age with far less tread on the tires than most.
He was a productive player in his first three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Many members of the Carolina Panthers staff came over from the Indianapolis Colts and got a first-hand look at him twice a season, so he could bring the perfect competition to their running back rotation behind Miles Sanders.
All fanbases get to dream of a playoff run in the offseason. This also comes with convincing themselves every late signing will be that missing piece.
However, due to the wide-open NFC South, the Panthers could be one hit away from giving their playoff hopes a real boost. Robinson might not have the highest stock right now after how things have unfolded for the player in recent months, but there wouldn't be a great deal of pressure to shoulder the load considering the presence of Sanders and Chuba Hubbard.