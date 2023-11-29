4 remaining riddles the Carolina Panthers must solve after Frank Reich's firing
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers OL conundrum
It is almost comical how often I have written about how the Carolina Panthers offensive line needs to be fixed before anything else will work. How many times has that gone ignored?
Ikem Ekwonu is not the answer at left tackle unless there is substantial improvement. The rest of Carolina's protection is falling apart due to injury and underperformance. Neither of these is good for the longevity of anyone - least of all Bryce Young.
Brady Christensen looks every bit the part of a solid swing tackle. Other than that, there is little to build upon.
Austin Corbett fought through injury to come back but was less than stellar before once again being lost for the season, Taylor Moton has not been the same, and Bradley Bozeman has been a shell of the star from 2022.
A lot of this could come down to scheme fit. Bozeman especially is more of a power center than anything else. But that is only the beginning of the issues. Young is constantly running from pressure inside, outside, and all around.
You cannot win in today's NFL without a solid offensive line. It just doesn't happen, at least not at the highest level.
Evaluating exactly what the team has along the line, which isn't much, and cutting the necessary ties no matter how bad it will make the front office look, is the first of many steps that need taking. This line is by far the worst in the NFL and that is a terrible thing to say with just how much capital is sitting in it right now.
Starting from scratch seems daunting. But it may be the only thing that will fix it at this point.