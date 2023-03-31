4 rough diamonds the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Cedric Tillman
- Wide Receiver | Tennessee Volunteers
Jalin Hyatt is the former Tennessee wide receiver gaining huge momentum throughout the pre-draft assessment process, and rightfully so. His ability to stretch the field and make things happen after the catch could see the prospect enter first-round consideration when push comes to shove - something that would put him out of the Carolina Panthers' reach considering their recent trade to No. 1 overall.
However, another dynamic playmaker from the Volunteers program could be of interest. Cedric Tillman might not be a household name - not yet, anyway - but that does not detract from what an intriguing prospect he is thanks to a unique blend of size and physical prowess.
It took some time for Tillman to firmly establish himself at the college level. But the wideout came to life in 2021 en route to 64 receptions for 1,081 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Tillman couldn't reach this level last season thanks in no small part to injuries that restricted him to six games. This has seen the pass-catcher go relatively overlooked compared to others, so it'll be interesting to see where he eventually goes after the top-end talent is off the board.
At 6-foot-3 with a large catch radius, Tillman could become a quarterback's best friend in no time at all. But there is some work to do in terms of route development and the player could also use some alignment diversity to further maximize the exceptional athletic attributes at his disposal.