4 safeties the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Sydney Brown
One of the safety prospects gaining momentum at the right time has also gone relatively overlooked throughout the pre-draft process. Sydney Brown might be a tempting proposition for the Carolina Panthers on Day 3 thanks to his physical profile and tireless work ethic that comes across significantly on tape.
Brown has an NFL-ready physique that caught the eye in no uncertain terms at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he tested superbly. He's a well-put-together prospect that boasts the athleticism needed to make a difference on an every-down basis in the right fit.
There is enough pack in Brown's punch from a tackling standpoint to go off. He's also an intelligent player capable of reacting to plays quickly and getting to the point of contact.
The former Illinois star can be moved around the field to be impactful and has the functional strength to make plays closer to the line of scrimmage. This versatility is something Ejiro Evero demands in his defensive backs and could be of use.
Brown made considerable strides in coverage during his final college campaign, which is a solid foundation from which to build. There is some work to do in terms of footwork and anticipation, which could become a complication against NFL-caliber players who'll punish even the slightest mistake.
With that being said, this is the sort of draft pick Scott Fitterer loves further down the board - athletic, tough, and high character.