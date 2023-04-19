4 safeties the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Jammie Robinson
Jammie Robinson is the definition of a development project despite accumulating vast experience at Florida State. The Carolina Panthers would be taking a big risk by bringing him into the fold, but the reward could be substantial if everything clicks into place between the prospect and their all-star coaching staff.
Robinson plays with purpose and aggression in equal measure. This quickly saw him become adored by the Seminoles fanbase, but his biggest strength is also responsible for undoing on occasion.
There is consistency in coverage that won't go unnoticed by NFL scouts. Robinson has the ability to help over the top and can even play a slot cornerback role if the situation dictates - versatility Ejiro Evero needs considering the lack of depth across Carolina's secondary currently.
The prospect has a fierce competitive edge and was an unquestioned leader others followed in college. Despite being on the smaller side, Robinson lays the wood with supreme physicality, even though this might be a little more difficult at the next level.
Putting Robinson up against tight ends or bigger slot receivers is likely to bring complications. He doesn't have the length or frame to cope with either, although it wouldn't be for a want of trying that's for sure.
Despite the concerns, Robinson could be a risk worth taking as a backup option that could provide assistance on special teams while progressing in other areas of his game.