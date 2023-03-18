4 second-level free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign D.J. Chark
There was an enormous sense of anticipation when D.J. Chark visited the Carolina Panthers on Friday. Finding productive wide receivers is imperative after including D.J. Moore in the trade package that secured the No. 1 overall selection, which left a sour taste in the former first-round pick's mouth after everything he gave the franchise.
That's the nature of the business, unfortunately. What's important for Carolina is identifying weapons that can assist their new rookie quarterback during an important transition from college to the pros.
Chark fits the bill, providing health concerns are no longer an issue. The player is reportedly fit and ready to rock next time around, which could mean a return to his 2018 form if everything goes according to plan.
While Chark has the size and athleticism to become a factor, he's unlikely to be a true No. 1 wide receiver. Even though it certainly looked possible once upon a time.
The one-time LSU standout is familiar with Duce Staley from their time together on the Detroit Lions, which could hold some weight. But leaving the facility without a deal might be a sign Carolina is going in a different direction.
What that ends up being is anyone's guess. Sacrificing Moore is one thing, but failing to replace the wideout effectively is going to come with grave consequences.