4 second-level free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Jalen Mills
It's been something of a surprise to see the Carolina Panthers ignore the cornerback position so far in free agency. Perhaps this is a sign Donte Jackson's road to recovery won't impact his ability to play a role in 2023, with the prospect of bringing in a capable individual from the college ranks something else that cannot be overlooked.
With that being said, it would be wise to add someone with a little more experience. A player that can make a smooth adjustment to Ejiro Evero's system and also help youngsters like Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson along the way.
One recent addition to the free-agent pool is Jalen Mills, who was released by the New England Patriots after two seasons. He's familiar with Frank Reich during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles and seems to tick every box despite some slight injury concerns last season.
Mills performed well when in the lineup over a ten-game span in 2022. His coverage capabilities remained strong and his willingness to assist in run support is something else the defensive back has working in his favor.
There is the question as to why Bill Belichick - one of the soundest football minds of all-time - deemed Mills surplus to requirements. Even if this might provide the former seventh-round selection with enough motivation to make a better go of things on the third team of his career.