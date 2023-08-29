4 shocking cuts from the Carolina Panthers' initial 53-man roster in 2023
There was definitely a shock or two.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers cut Raequan WIlliams
When the Carolina Panthers waived mammoth nose tackle Marquan McCall, it was seen as a supreme vote of confidence in Raequan Williams' chances of making the 53-man roster. However, this perception wasn't shared by influential decision-makers within the organization.
There was a lot to like about the Williams applied himself throughout the summer. He was sharp during camp and certainly flashed enough moments of class when reps came his way during the preseason to suggest he wouldn't be overawed by increased responsibilities in 2023.
Apparently, the Panthers were more interested in Nick Thurman based on how things have unfolded in recent hours. This was a hugely disappointing outcome for Williams and one could forgive the lineman for feeling a little aggrieved.
While Williams' status could have gone either way, this was a surprising cut considering the momentum he'd generated throughout the offseason. Looking at Carolina's current options on the defensive front, it would be a huge shock if general manager Scott Fitterer didn't add reinforcements before preparations for Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons ramp-up.
Williams is another strong candidate for the practice squad if he makes it past waiver claims. This keeps his foot in the door and might even see him activated onto the 53-man roster at some stage during the campaign.
Not a bad consolation prize in the circumstances. Even if Williams was probably hoping for more.