4 silent assassins on the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Marquis Haynes Sr. - Carolina Panthers OLB
Much has been made about the edge rushing position opposite Brian Burns. This got almost no investment other than D.J. Johnson in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, although that could change given how much spare cash the Carolina Panthers have to spend on their salary cap.
There is a level of trepidation among the fanbase, for obvious reasons. However, the coaching staff also seems confident that one or two options already on the books can make improvements under legitimate NFL coaching that was sorely lacking under the previous regime.
One player that's got some glowing references throughout early offseason workouts so far is Marquis Haynes Sr. The player always produced the goods from a rotational role, but stepping up and emerging as a starting option is the next logical transition for the former Ole Miss star in 2023.
Haynes was a constant menace throughout OTAs and Carolina's mandatory minicamp when it came to generating pressure. If the same transpires when the pads start clapping at camp, Ejiro Evero will have no option other than to put him opposite Burns in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
This might even be the best-case scenario for the Panthers. Haynes is a surprise most teams won't see coming and there should be plenty of space to work with so many other prominent playmakers across the front seven.