4 surprising Carolina Panthers standouts from 2023 OTAs so far
By Dean Jones
Derek Wright - Carolina Panthers WR
After catching the eye significantly during the 2022 preparation period, many were surprised when Derek Wright didn't make the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster. However, those in power saw enough in the talented wide receiver to keep him on the practice squad.
This enabled Wright to be around the franchise and gain additional experience in the practice field. The former undrafted free agent was elevated to the roster in October for one game and signed a reserve/futures deal once the campaign concluded, but the jury was still out as to whether or not he had any long-term future in Carolina.
Wright has begun setting out his stall early this offseason. He's been nothing short of outstanding throughout OTAs so far, coming up with some huge plays and developing tremendous chemistry with rookie quarterback Bryce Young for good measure.
It's a big step in the right direction for Wright. However, there is a lot of hard work ahead before confidence can increase in the wideout's chances of going one better this time around and earning a roster spot.
The Panthers brought in three new wideouts who could generate substantial reps after trading D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. It will be difficult for Wright all things considered, but he's off to a pretty good start during the opening fortnight of OTAs.