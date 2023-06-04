4 surprising Carolina Panthers standouts from 2023 OTAs so far
By Dean Jones
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DT
When the Carolina Panthers spend big bucks on bringing Ejiro Evero into the building as their new defensive coordinator, it was evident changes to personnel should also arrive. The future head coach is switching to his 3-4 base scheme inspired by Vic Fangio's system, which adds another fascinating dynamic to the upcoming campaign given the talent already at the team's disposal.
One notable addition to the ranks came in the form of Shy Tuttle. The nose tackle joined in free agency from the New Orleans Saints and has wasted no time stamping his authority on Carolina's defensive front.
Tuttle is a capable performer and has four seasons' worth of experience under his belt. While hitting the ground running was a possibility, many have been shocked at the lineman's size and extremely smooth transition throughout the opening two weeks of OTAs.
The former Tennessee star is getting a decent push at the line of scrimmage and altering throwing angles consistently. Tuttle also managed to bat down a Bryce Young ball during an open practice at Bank of America Stadium, which brought the haters out in full force regarding the No. 1 pick's frame and how it might impact his NFL production.
It's a significant positive for the Panthers. If this trend continues throughout the coming months, then Carolina might boast a supreme anchor on the interior in Tuttle that can be counted upon to make plays in key moments.