4 surprising Carolina Panthers standouts from 2023 OTAs so far
By Dean Jones
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers DB
When Jammie Robinson had to wait until pick No. 145 in the 2023 NFL Draft to hear his name called, it was all the motivation he needed to prove people wrong. There is a fierce edge to the defensive back that's hard not to love and the fire is now burning brighter than ever before after being overlooked until the Carolina Panthers made their move.
Robinson has some hybrid qualities that can be useful within defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's system. The Panthers have the option to utilize the former Florida State star as a third safety option when required, with the player's athleticism also indicating he could become a physical nickel cornerback if everything clicks into place.
The fifth-round selection caught the eye at Carolina's rookie minicamp and has done the same throughout OTAs so far. Robinson doesn't take out of place among veteran players with more experience, which is no doubt a big confidence boost in pursuit of immediate involvement as a rookie.
If Robinson is good enough and demonstrates the same poise during the preseason, then Carolina's coaching staff will have no option other than to throw him into the deep end right out of the gate. There might be a few growing pains, but having such a strong character with a chip on his shoulder could be a surprise some teams don't see coming.