4 tag-and trade destinations for Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns in 2024
Could Brian Burns be on the move?
By Dean Jones
Which teams could potentially become tag-and-trade destinations for Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns in 2024?
Things are reaching the tipping point between edge rusher Brian Burns and the Carolina Panthers. His contract extension situation has become a long, drawn-out saga that shows no signs of a successful resolution. A recent report suggests things could get even messier in the coming weeks.
According to Josina Anderson from CBS Sports, the Panthers informed Burns' representatives they would be calling off contract talks. The insider added that the franchise tag looks like a realistic scenario before the deadline. It appears as if those in power might be prioritizing other more pressing matters before deciding on the former first-round pick's long-term fate.
This won't be going unnoticed by other teams around the league. Burns is a premier pass-rusher barely entering his prime with plenty of experience under his belt. If the Panthers don't want to make a lofty financial commitment, others will be more than willing.
With that being said, here are four potential tag-and-trade destinations for Burns in 2024.
Minnesota Vikings
This is dependent on whether the Minnesota Vikings don't bring back Danielle Hunter, but they could see Brian Burns as the ideal replacement if the LSU product opts to take his chances elsewhere. They should also have plenty of salary-cap space to pull something like this off should veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins also leave for alternative employment.
If the two aforementioned veterans aren't part of their plans, one could make a strong case for Minnesota being in a rebuilding phase. That's a decision for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell, but it might be worth calling the Carolina Panthers to make an offer for Burns once he's franchise-tagged as expected.
Adding Burns to Brian Flores' blitz-happy defense comes with untold benefits attached.