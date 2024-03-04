4 tag-and trade destinations for Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns in 2024
Could Brian Burns be on the move?
By Dean Jones
Washington Commanders
After trading the starting defensive end tandem of Montez Sweat and Chase Young before the 2023 deadline, the Washington Commanders are in desperate need of pass-rushing assistance. Fortunately for their new regime, the foundations have been laid to become big players when it comes to recruitment this offseason.
The Commanders are blessed with six selections in the top 103 and nine in total during the 2024 NFL Draft. If that wasn't enough, new general manager Adam Peters also boasts $96 million in available salary-cap space to help speed up the team's extensive rebuild in the coming months.
More importantly from the Commanders' perspective is the fact Dan Snyder is no longer around. Josh Harris' ownership group has grand plans on and off the field. They've already made those around the league sit up and take notice. This is going to see Washington become an attractive destination for the first time in two decades.
If Brian Burns becomes a player of interest, Peters will call the Carolina Panthers. He's got plenty of experience when it comes to extracting good value through trades from his time on the San Francisco 49ers. This wouldn't land the former Florida State star on an immediate contender, but it might not be much longer before the Commanders are ready to retake their place at the NFL's top table.