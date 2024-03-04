4 tag-and trade destinations for Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns in 2024
Could Brian Burns be on the move?
By Dean Jones
Baltimore Ravens
Another team that wasn't a million miles away in 2023 could be an intriguing landing spot for Brian Burns. The Baltimore Ravens looked for a long time as if they might be able to win it all. But once again, they fell foul to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
All hope is not lost for the Ravens despite losing some important staff members such as defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Their pass-rush could also use an injection of life. This is where Burns comes into the equation.
Much like the Detroit Lions' situation, the Ravens are not going to find someone with Burns' talent at No. 30 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Parting ways with a late first-rounder could be seen as incredible value for a player who's attained 46 sacks in five seasons and is still just 25 years old.
There could be some financial complications to navigate before the Ravens are in a position to call the Carolina Panthers. They have a little more than $16 million in available cap space. Adding someone like Burns would take restructures and early cuts to make this dream a reality.
Baltimore is in win-now mode after extending NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson last offseason. Sorting out a tag-and-trade for Burns would give their chances of going one better an untold amount of good.