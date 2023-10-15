4 teams that should call the Carolina Panthers about Jeremy Chinn trade
There could be some trade movement from the Carolina Panthers...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade Jeremy Chinn to the Eagles
Good teams stay good primarily through always looking at ways to improve the roster. They are also more than capable of taking advantage of the struggling organizations around the league through trades that benefit their chances of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the more aggressive from a trade standpoint. Their acquisition of stud wide receiver A.J. Brown changed everything for quarterback Jalen Hurts and their ability to add running back D'Andre Swift for pennies on the dollar also looks like being a shrewd bit of business.
If the Carolina Panthers indicate the fire sale is on, Cam Marino reported that the Eagles would be interested in seeing what it might take to bring Chinn up north. But perhaps a Day 3 pick is all general manager Scott Fitterer could hope for regarding a player on the fringes and out of contract in 2024.
Philadelphia would be getting a key rotational piece at worst. They are getting linebacker Nakobe Dean back from injury, but adding another productive performer would be beneficial to solidify options for the defending NFC conference champions.
General manager Howie Roseman would be wise to seek the counsel of Haason Reddick before taking the plunge. The edge rusher spent one season with Chinn on the Panthers, so his input would likely be invaluable.