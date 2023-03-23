4 teams that Cam Newton could legitimately start for in 2023
Cam Newton could start for the Raiders
Another team in need of health at quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders just parted ways with long-time franchise player Derek Carr. In turn, they replaced him with Jimmy Garoppolo, who is a safe veteran option and has familiarity with head coach Josh McDaniels.
However, with McDaniels seemingly going after players he trusts, the figurehead might be interested in reuniting with Cam Newton as a backup option.
The Raiders are loaded with talent, boasting a roster with the likes of Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Josh Jacobs. The team also recently signed Jakobi Meyers, who was Newton’s best weapon during their time in New England.
Losing Darren Waller hurts, but a loaded tight-end draft class could help in replacing him. Signing a player like Newton would help square away the quarterback room in Las Vegas and put the team in position for a potential AFC wild card spot.
Garoppolo has had his fair share of injuries and doesn’t have the talent or command of a locker room Newton has. If the Raiders sign the Auburn product, he’ll most likely find himself thrust into the starting lineup at some point during the season.