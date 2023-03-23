4 teams that Cam Newton could legitimately start for in 2023
Cam Newton could start for the 49ers
By far the best team on this list, the San Francisco 49ers might have the deepest roster in the NFL from head to toe. Consistently held back by the play and injury status of the aforementioned Jimmy Garoppolo, they gave up a massive haul to trade up for Trey Lance in 2021.
Lance was set to be the starter in 2022 with Garoppolo as the backup. But an injury to the former North Dakota State standout in Week 2 sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.
This led to the veteran regaining his position until his untimely injury late in the season. Enter rookie Brock Purdy.
Purdy led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game in an unprecedented 7-0 start to his career, where he suffered a serious elbow injury. This caused San Francisco to resort to their fourth-string quarterback - Josh Johnson - who they had absolutely no faith in whatsoever.
Bottom line is, the Niners can’t seem to keep a healthy quarterback on the roster. Cam Newton provides stability, leadership, and mentoring for Lance, and would keep the ship afloat until one of the young duo is ready to take the reigns.
Imagine an offense with Newton, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. The sky is the limit and Kyle Shanahan would know better than most how to put this to good use.