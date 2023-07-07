4 teams that could steal Ejiro Evero from the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could lose Ejiro Evero to the Commanders
This offseason must feel like deja vu for Ron Rivera. The respected head coach has to navigate new ownership for the second time in four years once Josh Harris' ownership group gets their $6.05 billion purchase of the Washington Commanders officially confirmed by the NFL on July 20, which makes his seat among the hottest in football immediately.
Rivera experienced something similar when David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers for a then-record $2.2 billion. This came with initial encouragement before he was fired before the 2019 season concluded, so he'll be aiming to avoid a similar fate next time around.
If the Commanders cannot meet expectations and Sam Howell fails to become a consistent starting quarterback, Rivera won't be around for much longer. Harris and his group of investors will hit the reset button and might look towards someone like Ejiro Evero to spearhead their exciting new era.
Imagine what could be accomplished by Washington's borderline elite defense with Evero leading the charge. It would instantly become among the league's most feared.
Evero would need an experienced offensive coordinator - perhaps keeping around Eric Bieniemy if he's willing - to nurture a long-term quarterback. But taking over a storied NFL franchise that no longer has Dan Snyder's dark cloud hanging over it is a tempting proposition.