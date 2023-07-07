4 teams that could steal Ejiro Evero from the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could lose Ejiro Evero to the Rams
This is not the same Los Angeles Rams team that risked the house to successfully win a Super Bowl during the 2021 season. They've cleaned house throughout the spring, ridding themselves of hefty contracts and established figures in pursuit of molding a sustainable model for long-term success.
Sean McVay remains head coach, but for how much longer remains to be seen. He's contemplated walking away over the last two offseasons - especially when Amazon came calling with a mammoth financial offer - but decided to stick around and oversee this transition for good or bad.
It's unlikely the Rams will ever fire McVay unless things go drastically wrong. But there is always the prospect of the offensive guru walking away at any given moment looking at how things are currently unfolding.
If the Rams are looking for a new head coach in 2024, they'd likely seek permission from the Carolina Panthers to interview Ejiro Evero. He's been part of their staff before as safeties coach, secondary coach, and passing game coordinator before securing a promotion with the Denver Broncos, which would smooth the transition and get the fans immediately onside for good measure.
Los Angeles would also strongly consider Carolina's offensive coordinator Thomas Brown in this scenario, who left the Rams this offseason to link up with Frank Reich. So this would be something to monitor closely if McVay calls it a day.