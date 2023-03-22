4 teams that could sign Cam Newton after Auburn pro day workout
Cam Newton could join the Chiefs
If Cam Newton is serious about making a return, then he'll likely have to accept backup duties. He's been out too long for anything else, in all honesty.
This poses a problem for teams given Newton's big personality. Even if he did take on this role with professionalism and aplomb when Matt Rhule benched him at the first possible opportunity just a few short weeks after his bombshell return to the Carolina Panthers.
Putting his ego to one side is of critical importance. And what better place to do that and potentially get a Super Bowl ring than with the Kansas City Chiefs?
The defending Super Bowl champions are on the lookout for a new backup quarterback after Chad Henne retired. Adding Newton wouldn't threaten Patrick Mahomes in the slightest and could give Andy Reid another dynamic force in short-yardage situations for good measure.
Stranger things have happened in the NFL. The Chiefs wouldn't be able to offer Newton too much financially with $9.55 million in available cap space and their 2023 NFL Draft class to sign, but the promise of riding off into the sunset by hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy would no doubt be tempting for the signal-caller at this stage of his career.
Mahomes and Newton would be a potent duo. And if anyone could help the veteran get back to prominence, it's Reid.