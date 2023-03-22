4 teams that could sign Cam Newton after Auburn pro day workout
Cam Newton could join the Packers
The Aaron Rodgers era with the Green Bay Packers is all but over after he declared his intent to play for the New York Jets. While no trade has been finalized as yet, this brought some sort of closure and dictates the NFC North team can move forward with Jordan Love as their starting option.
Love has waited patiently for his chance - three years, to be precise - but he'll need a strong support system during this steep transition into a starting role. With only Danny Etling sitting behind the former first-round selection on the depth chart, adding a veteran with proven credentials is almost imperative.
Cam Newton would be of significant use. But whether someone with this personality and a clear desire to start again would put unnecessary pressure on Love is another matter.
For all the unfair criticism Newton's received, one thing that cannot be disputed is how much of a good teammate he's been throughout his illustrious career with the Carolina Panthers. Providing he accepts a backup/mentor role in Green Bay, this is a decent option on one of the NFL's most storied franchises.
If all goes wrong with Love for one reason or another, Newton would have no trouble stepping into the breach. But wherever he lands next, it must come with a full offseason to pick up the system and develop chemistry.