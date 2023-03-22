4 teams that could sign Cam Newton after Auburn pro day workout
Cam Newton could join the Lions
Dan Campbell is building something special with the Detroit Lions. But with only Jared Goff under contract at the quarterback position currently, they need a stable contingency plan if the worst happens to their No. 1 option.
Campbell is a no-nonsense head coach that likes his players to be hard-working and straight-shooting in equal measure. In that sense, Cam Newton makes a ton of sense.
The Carolina Panthers got the best of Newton. It came at a cost to his health and he was treated terribly on his way out in 2020, but an elite mindset and the fact players gravitate toward him as a leader make this a potential possibility for the Lions as they look to take that next step in 2023.
Goff wouldn't feel overly pressured by Newton. He is a former No. 1 overall selection himself and is enjoying a career renaissance under Campbell, so it would be a shock if the two veteran figures didn't mesh well if this scenario came to fruition.
Anyone that acquires Newton needs to have a plan in place and possess a quarterback with supreme confidence. Detroit ticks both boxes and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson - who turned down a head coaching interview with the Panthers this offseason - would find a special package or two to get him involved.
Will Newton get another shot? It's hard to say at this point.
But he did his chances no harm at all at Auburn's pro day.