4 teams that could steal Ejiro Evero away from the Carolina Panthers in 2024
He's going to be a hot name on the head coaching cycle.
By Dean Jones
Commanders could steal Ejiro Evero from the Carolina Panthers
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is a dead man walking in terms of his job status with the Washington Commanders. His roster building and no genuine progression on the football side has come in for severe criticism this season. With Josh Harris' ownership group looking to make their mark, all signs point to him being relieved of his duties once the campaign ends.
When Rivera is let go, the Commanders could arguably be the most enticing head coaching job around the league. They have a wealth of draft picks - particularly over the first three rounds after trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Washington could also boast north of $100 million to spend in free agency to further intrigue any potential candidate.
Going down the offensive-minded route seems to be the current trend. However, one only has to look at the set-up DeMeco Ryans created with the Houston Texans to see how those with defensive backgrounds can also thrive.
Ejiro Evero might be a surprising candidate for the Commanders. It's not the flashiest hire, but he's ascending quickly. Something that won't go unnoticed by serious football teams looking to turn around their fortunes.
Magic Johnson knows what it takes to win. Harris also has experience running sports franchises to ensure bad football-related decisions are kept to a minimum. If the choice was Evero, this is a tremendous landing spot.