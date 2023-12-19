4 teams that could steal Ejiro Evero away from the Carolina Panthers in 2024
He's going to be a hot name on the head coaching cycle.
By Dean Jones
Bears could steal Ejiro Evero from the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears have been closely linked this season. Although Chris Tabor's men managed to pick up their second win of the campaign in Week 15, they are still set for the embarrassment of handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the NFC North outfit following their daring trade to acquire quarterback Bryce Young.
Chicago has been competitive in 2023 without quite doing enough to mount a postseason push. There are good pieces in place. They have young, ascending players capable of further improvements. They are a storied franchise in a good spot when it comes to draft capital and financial resources available.
There is the small matter of Justin Fields' future to figure out with the likes of Drake Maye and Caleb Williams there for the taking. However, there are far worse teams for Ejiro Evero to end up with if the Carolina Panthers went in a different direction for their next head coach.
The Bears are not a blank canvas. Recent acquisitions by Chicago - D.J. Moore and Montez Sweat - represent core foundational pieces to build around. If those in power decide to stick with Fields, then adding generational wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is something that could speed up their hopes of contending.
This is an organization with plenty of options during the offseason. If Matt Eberflus isn't part of their future, then Evero makes a ton of sense.