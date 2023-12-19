4 teams that could steal Ejiro Evero away from the Carolina Panthers in 2024
He's going to be a hot name on the head coaching cycle.
By Dean Jones
Cowboys could steal Ejiro Evero from the Carolina Panthers
This one takes a little more explaining.
The Dallas Cowboys won't be firing head coach Mike McCarthy unless there's a drastic change of heart from owner Jerry Jones. However, the NFC East franchise might be losing Dan Quinn to a head coaching job after they managed to convince him to stick around during the previous cycle.
Quinn is going to be another hot name to watch. If the Cowboys are forced to look for a new defensive coordinator and Ejiro Evero doesn't get a head coaching gig, a situation could emerge where Jones attempts to lure the respected mind to one of the biggest markets around.
A lot needs to happen for this to come off. It's unlikely Evero would want to stay in Carolina if he gets overlooked for the top job. Quinn also has to convince another team his poor final years with the Atlanta Falcons were nothing more than a blip on his impressive résumé.
This would be the sort of ambitious splash Jones normally makes at the coordinator positions. It also means he'd have a ready-made head coach waiting in the wings if McCarthy tails off at any stage.
Evero deserves to be a head coach somewhere. If not, getting the chance to lead an often dominant Cowboys' defense isn't a bad consolation prize as he waits for bigger and better things.