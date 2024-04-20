4 tight end prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need another tigt end.
By Ricky Raines
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost upon us. Countless hours of debate, film study, making coffee, crushing said coffee, and making additional coffee are almost over. Throughout the pre-draft process, I have kept an eye out for prospects that could benefit the Carolina Panthers and may fit the billing of what this new coaching staff and front office have alluded to throughout the early portion of the offseason.
A few position groups could use a boost from the draft. One is the tight-end spot. Currently rostered and projected as the game-day depth chart for the regular season are Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, and Stephen Sullivan. No disrespect towards the trio, but I don’t anticipate that those names will cause sleep deprivation for many opposing defensive coordinators.
While the 2024 tight-end draft class isn’t regarded as exceptional regarding high-end talent or depth, that doesn’t mean it’s without worthwhile prospects entirely. Brock Bowers is the sure-fire top prospect of the class and projects to be a dynamic pass-catcher and RAC threat at the next level. He also appears to be a bonafide lock to be selected in the first round - a place the Panthers do not currently have access to.
They’ll have to grease the doorman’s palms to see the velvet ropes unlock for entry. Previous indications seemed as if general manager Dan Morgan doesn’t anticipate trading up into the first round, though he recently said that all options are on the table. He also mentioned being open to trading back and acquiring more.
Which tight ends could be available when Carolina goes on the clock? Let's get into it.
Carolina Panthers could draft Ben Sinnott
Ben Sinnott graded out as my TE2 of this class. He is a prospect I have been higher on than the consensus for the majority of the pre-draft period, although as of late the former Kansas State product has gained notable national traction and has popped up in some well-respected analyst’s rankings as well, such as independent scout Matt Waldman.
Dave Canales stated he would like to add another versatile, Swiss army knife tight end to the group. Sinnott is possibly the prospect that fits this mold. And he's also been brought in for a 30-visit by the Carolina Panthers.
During his college career - which began as a walk-on player - he was deployed in a bevy of alignments, from in-line, split out wide, the slot, and even H-back. Where he impressed was as a weapon in the passing game. A willing blocker who plays with good pad level, especially in space and in combo blocks, he came on for the Wildcats as an offensive centerpiece.
Sinnott is a true three-level route runner from the tight end position and a plus RAC threat with the ball in his hands. He regularly shows the strength of his lower half, bouncing off of and fighting through tackles, as well as showing off his terrific contact balance. He snaps off his breaks at the top of the short and intermediate routes to create separation. In the catch phase, the prospect has soft hands and the explosiveness to high-point the ball over defenders.
At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds., Sinnott put on a dazzling display at the NFL Scouting Combine to bolster the athleticism he showed on film. He registered a 40-inch vertical and clocked a 4.68-second 40-yard dash and 6.82-second 3-cone drill.
Simply put, this is the prospect the Panthers should pursue.