4 UDFAs most likely to make the Carolina Panthers roster in 2023
Rejzohn Wright - Carolina Panthers CB
I’ll admit my personal affinity here with Rejzohn Wright – I had him ranked as my 138th-best overall prospect in this draft class. So when I saw his name fall into the undrafted free-agent pool, I immediately hoped the Carolina Panthers would reach out to the former Oregon State Beaver.
Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 193 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine with a nearly 78’-inch wingspan, Wright has terrific length and size to smoothly project as an outside corner, which is the position he played during his time in college. He has the fluidity and mirroring ability to consistently find himself in the thick of things as the ball nears its target.
Wright may be a more familiar name than many UDFAs, with much credit due to his appearance on the Netflix docuseries “Last Chance U”, which was being filmed while he attended Laney College prior to moving up to a Division I program.
Wright was productive during his time at Laney, accumulating 64 tackles, 11 passes defended, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and a sack through 18 games played. That productivity carried over to his Oregon State stint, as well.
The defensive back amassed 92 tackles, 21 passes defended, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one sack over his three seasons in the Pacific Northwest. Wright eearned a spot on the first-team All-Pac-12 squad in 2022.
A likely culprit for why Wright went the entire weekend without being drafted, he was still dealing with a thumb injury during the combine and didn’t participate in any athletic testing. For many fringe prospects, those measurables are extremely beneficial when trying to gauge how they would match up against NFL-caliber athletes.
He will have to really grind it out and work on his technique if Wright wants to make the Panthers roster, as well. He will need to add bulk to his frame. He can be overly physical and grabby with wide receivers, while also playing without the discipline needed to correct those weaknesses.