4 UDFAs most likely to make the Carolina Panthers roster in 2023
Eku Leota - Carolina Panthers DE/OLB
Eku Leota, a 6-foot-3, 252-pound edge rusher, is another name that may sound vaguely familiar to Carolina Panthers fans. That would most likely be due to his top-30 visit with the organization during the pre-draft process.
Teams will bring prospects in to have the opportunity to speak with them and get a feel for their potential fit on a team, even if it’s to have a strategic advantage at the beginning of the undrafted free-agent period. That was likely the thought process behind Leota’s visit, along with asking him about his injury recovery.
Leota was entering his second full season with Auburn in 2022 following his transfer from Northwestern in 2021, but his season was cut short after just five contests due to a torn pectoral muscle. In those five games, he looked much more comfortable with the Tigers' defensive system, totaling 10 pressures with four sacks in the limited run.
One of the keys that general manager Scott Fitterer brought up as a reason for selecting D.J. Johnson in the third round was his power rush ability. Leota fits that profile, as well. In fact, in an interview with Justin Melo for The Draft Network, the edge rusher described his approach:
"When I rush the passer, I love converting speed to power first and foremost. I study my opponents and come up with different rush plans. I’m a big speed-to-power guy though. I always start there and work some other counter moves from there."- Eku Leota via The Draft Network
Assuming all of his medicals get the thumbs-up, I absolutely can envision a scenario where Leota makes the final roster. And I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he became a productive rotational player as he continues to progress toward reaching his full potential.