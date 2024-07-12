4 UDFAs that could surge into roster spots at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Jeremiah Crawford - Carolina Panthers OL
Dan Morgan made strengthening the offensive line one of his biggest early priorities. The Carolina Panthers allocated a huge financial commitment to Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. This starting guard duo should make quarterback Bryce Young's life easier. Depth also looks much improved thanks to Brady Christensen's reduced role and the arrival of Yosh Nijman.
The backup options aside from that could be better. This area of the depth chart was exposed in no uncertain terms last season and Young suffered accordingly. Morgan can't let this happen again in his quest to get a true evaluation of his signal-caller during the 2024 campaign.
Players further down the pecking order will be fighting to secure their spots behind the locked-in starting five. Showing out during camp and when reps come their way in the preseason will go a long way to attaining their goal.
Keep an eye on Jeremiah Crawford when players and staff congregate in Charlotte for camp. The unheralded recruit went completely under the radar, but his position versatility and eye-catching athleticism could see him outperform many also vying for positions.
Crawford spent time at both offensive tackle spots during his time at Tennessee. He allowed just two sacks from 817 offensive snaps over the final two years of his college career. He's still a little raw in terms of technique, but there also appears to be some untapped potential where the physical specimen is concerned.
The first-year pro has the athletic profile needed to carve out a role for himself. Whether that's on the roster or the practice squad remains to be seen, but coping well with the rigors of camp should make the Panthers sit up and take notice.
Things could go either way for Crawford. His footwork needs work and hand placement can often lead to complications. However, his upside remains positive if he takes on coaching over the summer.