4 UDFAs that could surge into roster spots at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Derrick McLendon - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers backed themselves into a corner with Brian Burns. Scott Fitterer and Samir Suleiman mismanaged the edge rusher's situation horribly. Dan Morgan felt there was no option other than to trade his most explosive performer, but the compensation received from the New York Giants was far lower than many expected.
Couple this with the departures of Frankie Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos, finding pass-rushers capable of generating consistent pressure was imperative. Morgan signed Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, and K'Lavon Chaisson, but each has differing concerns to alleviate.
Depth looks pretty indifferent aside from that. Unless someone like D.J. Johnson or Amare Barno steps up, the Panthers have a problem on their hands. Morgan could look towards the waiver wire for assistance, but he'll be hoping someone emerges from depth chart obscurity into a prominent spot.
Derrick McLendon has the physical gifts to potentially be that guy. The former Florida State and Colorado star tested extremely well during the pre-draft process. His production was solid if not spectacular in college. More is needed if the edge presence wants to firmly establish himself in the pro ranks.
McLendon's got enough explosiveness to impact the rotation. Some technical flaws could get exposed once the margins become slimmer at the next level. Ejiro Evero and his staff will also be working hard on improving the undrafted free agent's ability to set the edge on running downs.
At 6-foot-2 and 244 pounds, there's a lot to like about McLendon's profile. His progress will be worth monitoring over Carolina's training camp. That said, it seems as if there are several players above him in pursuit of roster consideration currently.
That's motivation enough for McLendon to leave everything on the practice field. Getting him plenty of experience over the preseason fixtures should provide the coaching staff with a broader indication of what he could potentially bring to the 53-man roster.
McLendon making the team is a long shot right now. But there's still time for that to change.