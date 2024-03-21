4 underrated Carolina Panthers players who could make a massive impact in 2024
By Dean Jones
A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL
Ejiro Evero's defense has been decimated this offseason. The Carolina Panthers transitioned their investment to the offensive side of the football to give Bryce Young a fighting chance of carving out a successful career for himself. Those in power are hoping the defensive coordinator's scheme can compensate for the diminished talent at his disposal. It's a big risk, but one they needed to take after a turbulent rookie campaign from the signal-caller.
Evero is getting some leeway as part of this compromise. Dan Morgan is allowing the coach to acquire players he's familiar with. Ones who are already fully aware of his schematic demands. After all, he can ill afford this unit to regress in pursuit of finally obtaining an NFL head coaching job in 2025.
Another notable arrival that went relatively under the radar was A'Shawn Robinson. The formidable defensive lineman penned a three-year deal to prise him from the Denver Broncos. Much will depend on where Evero lines him up, but this is going to bring aggression and another physical presence to his creative 3-4 base system.
The Panthers lacked a genuine nose tackle last season. Robinson has some experience occupying this spot and is a stout force against the run. With Derrick Brown also thriving in this area, gaining yards on the ground against Carolina will be a difficult proposition in 2024.