4 underrated Carolina Panthers players who could make a massive impact in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need a collective effort in 2024...
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Despite coming of age over the last two seasons, Chuba Hubbard could still be classed as an underrated performer. He's a former fourth-round pick on an underachieving team. When one examines the best running backs around the league, his name never comes up.
That does not detract from what a vital role Hubbard will play for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. He looks set to be the No. 1 running back within Dave Canales' scheme. The head coach has declared his intent to be stubborn in pursuit of establishing the run. Signing two new offensive guards - Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis - in free agency only lends further weight to these claims.
Hubbard will likely get the first opportunity to establish himself. Miles Sanders is still around thanks in no small part to the disastrous contract given to the player last spring. Raheem Blackshear was extended, so the status quo could remain in the backfield alongside quarterback Bryce Young unless an opportunity comes up during the draft.
This is also a contract year for Hubbard, which is notable. Running backs who aren't special don't normally see second contracts these days. He has less tread on his tires than most, so the incentive is there for all to see.
If Hubbard continues to develop and embraces his responsibilities throughout the offseason, it would be a shock if he didn't become an offensive focal point for the Panthers during the upcoming campaign.