4 underrated moves that can propel Panthers playoff push in 2023
Carolina Panthers signed Vonn Bell
What the Carolina Panthers have been able to accomplish in free agency is nothing short of remarkable. Some sacrifices were made along the way, but the quality signings on team-friendly deals leave further cause for encouragement when competitive action arrives.
This is more astonishing given the Panthers still have the second-most salary-cap space anywhere in the league. Such masterful financial management is another way things have improved dramatically within the franchise, which is proof things are trending in the right direction at long last.
One free-agent arrival that could help more than most is Vonn Bell. The hard-hitting safety joins after a glittering spell with the Cincinnati Bengals, which got a glowing recommendation from head coach Zac Taylor when speaking at the NFL owners' meetings this week.
"He came to us, played in a Super Bowl and (AFC) championships. He will bring that mentality to Carolina. He was consistent every day for us. Shows up at 6 a.m. - first one in the building. He was always transparent with me. Anytime we had a one-on-one conversation, I always knew I was going to get what I needed from him - and whether I wanted to hear it or not, he was going to be truthful with me. That was good - you need that from some of your veteran players."- Zac Taylor via The Charlotte Observer
If Bell can have the same impact with the Panthers, it's going to help exponentially. His presence also gives Carolina's coaching staff more options regarding Jeremy Chinn's deployment, which looks set to be more impactful closer to the line of scrimmage.