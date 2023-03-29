4 underrated moves that can propel Panthers playoff push in 2023
Carolina Panthers signed Andy Dalton
The Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft with the primary objective of finding their franchise quarterback of the future. So it doesn't appear as if Andy Dalton is going to move the needle all that much.
Or will he?
Dalton was signed to a two-year deal after performing well enough for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. But the Panthers require the veteran to occupy a different role next season and potentially beyond.
Simply put, the Panthers didn't surge up to control the draft for anything other than a Day 1 starter. Therefore, Dalton will be tasked with mentoring Carolina's new face of the franchise throughout an important transition from college to the pros.
If the first-year pro gets inured or cannot develop effectively throughout the preparation period, the Panthers have a dependable backup option capable of maintaining momentum for a team that could be in contention for the NFC South if everything goes well.
This is a similar role to what Dalton adopted on the Chicago Bears when they drafted Justin Fields. The former Ohio State stud credits his old teammate for getting him on the right track, which is something the Panthers could also benefit from once they cement their selection atop the draft.