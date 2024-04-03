4 underrated signings who should help Carolina Panthers thrive in 2024
By Dean Jones
Which underrated free-agent signings should help the Carolina Panthers make strides under new head coach Dave Canales in 2024?
One cannot accuse Dan Morgan of sitting on his hands and letting things come to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The new general manager has been aggressive in filling key needs and acquiring pieces that don't jeopardize their long-term financial planning. After so much mismanagement under previous regimes, this added professionalism represents a refreshing change of pace.
Whether it amounts to immediate on-field improvement is the big question. Hopes are relatively high in the building when one examines the recent comments from Dave Canales and Jadeveon Clowney. That said, fans are right to temper expectations after being sold fool's gold and buying into false promises before.
Morgan is preaching patience, outlining his intent to build through the draft as part of his newfound long-term strategy. Most signings didn't make many national headlines, but one could argue Carolina's roster looks more well-rounded thanks to some shrewd additions.
With this in mind, here are four underrated free-agent signings that should help the Panthers thrive in 2024.
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
While there is a dire need for the Carolina Panthers to find additional help at the cornerback position, there's a growing belief among the media that Dan Morgan is higher on Dane Jackson than most. He banged the table hard for him during their time together on the Buffalo Bills. Once the defensive back became available in free agency, the new front-office leader didn't hesitate to bring him into the fold.
Jackson is assured in coverage with some decent production under his belt. He's also a willing contributor against the run, which is almost a prerequisite for cornerbacks within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme.
The Panthers cannot overlook the position during the draft. However, don't be surprised if Jackson ends up making a bigger impact than most anticipate.