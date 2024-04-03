4 underrated signings who should help Carolina Panthers thrive in 2024
By Dean Jones
A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL
Derrick Brown emerged as one of the league's best defensive linemen last season. This accomplishment was made all the more remarkable given the Carolina Panthers had almost nobody else capable of attaining the consistent production needed.
DeShawn Williams couldn't build on a positive 2022 campaign and was swiftly moved on. Shy Tuttle played out of position, which impacted his ability to become forceful. This is a problem Carolina's previous regime brought on themselves by releasing nose tackle Marquan McCall and not replacing him with any urgency whatsoever.
This is something Dan Morgan looked to resolve swiftly. The Panthers turned to one of Ejiro Evero's previous players to rectify this issue in the form of A'Shawn Robinson. This could be the missing piece of Carolina's puzzle on the defensive line if everything meshes throughout the preparation period.
Robinson is a run-stopping machine, clogging up space and using his massive frame to become an immovable object at the line of scrimmage. This, in turn, should also provide more space for the likes of Brown and Tuttle to do damage.
A lot of Robinson's best work won't show up on the stat sheet, but his role will be integral to any success that comes Carolina's way defensively in 2023. If the former second-round pick out of Alabama stays healthy, this could be the Panthers' most pivotal signing on defense.