4 unheralded Carolina Panthers rookies who can surge up depth chart in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers made a significant statement of intent by signing their entire 2024 NFL Draft class on the eve of rookie minicamp. This means the sole focus of their attention should be transitioning smoothly and immersing themselves into head coach Dave Canales' way of thinking.
It's something small, but it's another sign that business is being done differently. The Panthers are slowly rebuilding the foundations in pursuit of a brighter future. If general manager Dan Morgan hits on the majority of his draft picks this year, it's another important piece of the puzzle.
Nothing is given in the NFL. What draft selections or undrafted free agents accomplished in college doesn't mean anything right now. They have to prove themselves all over again and fight for prominent reps, rotational roles, or spots on the 53-man roster.
With this in mind, here are four unheralded Panthers rookies with the potential to surge up the depth chart in 2024.
Andrew Raym - Carolina Panthers C
The Carolina Panthers are taking a huge gamble at the center position in 2024. Austin Corbett is switching to the anchor role after those in power spent big money on Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to become their starting offensive guard tandem. Brady Christensen will back him up looking at how things stand right now, which means there is a significant opportunity awaiting Andrew Raym if he hits the ground running.
Raym was an undrafted free-agent signing and instantly became the only specialist center on the roster. This previous experience should stand him in good stead, but making a positive start is crucial in the coming weeks.
If Raym imposes himself and holds his own, one could make a strong case for the lineman earning a spot on the 53-man roster. Should things go better than anticipated, the former Oklahoma star might become Corbett's primary backup option heading into the 2024 campaign.
It's a lot to ask, but the chance is there if Raym grasps it with both hands.