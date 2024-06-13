4 veteran Carolina Panthers who may not make the final roster in 2024
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr. was selected at No. 59 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. LSU has produced some elite wide receivers in the past few years and the Carolina Panthers had hoped he would follow that trend.
Unfortunately, Marshall hasn’t quite panned out like some of the other LSU wideouts. He’s dealt with some injuries that kept him off the field as well as some healthy inactives throughout his first three seasons with the Panthers.
Last season, Marshall even requested a trade. However, no suitor was found and he remained on the roster.
Marshall's best season came in 2022. He tallied 28 receptions for 490 receiving yards with one receiving touchdown in 14 games. In that season he averaged 17.5 yards per reception serving as a deep target for the Panthers.
All that being said, he survived two head coach regimes and is looking to stick around for a third with Dave Canales and his progressive staff. It seems like every preseason Marshall shows flashes during training camp that make fans think. Maybe this is the year our former second-round pick reaches his potential.
Marshall is a potential player that might not make the final roster in 2024. But Canales wants to see what he can do within his schematic concepts before making that decision.