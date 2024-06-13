4 veteran Carolina Panthers who may not make the final roster in 2024
Rashaad Penny - Carolina Panthers RB
Rashaad Penny is a running back that the Carolina Panthers signed following the 2024 NFL Draft. This move seemed to puzzle a lot of fans as the room was already rather crowded.
The Panthers have the incumbent starter, Chuba Hubbard. He posted a career-high number of rushing yards at 902 while averaging 3.8 yards per carry.
Miles Sanders will also see some touches. He had a down season last year, but in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, the veteran produced a Pro Bowl campaign and played in the Super Bowl.
The Panthers also took Jonathon Brooks out of the University of Texas at No. 46 overall in this year's draft. Not to mention Raheem Blackshear, who has been a mainstay on special teams serving as the kickoff returner for the last two seasons.
Needless to say, it’s going to be an uphill battle for the veteran trying to lock in a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster. One thing the former first-round pick does have in his favor is his experience working with Dave Canales for five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Penny hasn’t quite lived up to his draft selection. His career high in rushing yards came in 2021 when he rushed for 749 rushing yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. The physical presence also managed six rushing touchdowns.
As mentioned previously, it seems unlikely that Penny will make the Panthers final roster in 2024. But don't dismiss the possibility entirely.