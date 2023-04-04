4 veterans the Carolina Panthers were right to move on from in 2023
Pat Elflein - Former Carolina Panthers C
As stated previously, extending Bradley Bozeman was high on the list of priorities heading into free agency. There was a sense of nervousness among fans when a new deal hadn't come to fruition as the legal tampering period began, but their fears were quashed thanks to a three-year, $18 million commitment from the Carolina Panthers that included a $4.92 million signing bonus and $10 million guaranteed.
This was met with jubilation among the fanbase. However, it also made Pat Elflein expendable now that the team's No. 1 option had been locked up long-term.
Elflein was released with a failed physical designation, ending his indifferent two seasons in Carolina. In fairness to the offensive lineman, he performed far better at the center position than he ever did at guard, but few would argue that Bozeman didn't represent a significant upgrade when he finally came into the lineup.
What the future holds for Elflein is unclear. Much will depend on the one-time Ohio State star's rehabilitation from the hip complication that ended his 2022 campaign early, but there should be a depth chart position somewhere for the player once he returns to full health.
Signing Elflein within hours of free agency unofficially starting in 2021 was a mistake in hindsight. Just why the Panthers decided he should be such a high-priority acquisition remains a mystery.