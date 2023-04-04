4 veterans the Carolina Panthers were right to move on from in 2023
Myles Hartsfield - Former Carolina Panthers DB
Ejiro Evero's appointment as defensive coordinator could be the spark that ignites the Carolina Panthers' defense to better things in 2023. Make no mistake, this could be the most important coaching appointment below Frank Reich when it's all said and done.
The unit was far from the biggest problem last season. So if the future NFL head coach can bring this gifted young group forward another notch, they could be among the league's most dynamic within his creative 3-4 base scheme that will feature multiple formations and fronts depending on the situation.
There was always going to be some collateral damage with such changes on the immediate horizon. One of these was Myles Hartsfield, who wasn't tendered as a restricted free agent and left to sign for the San Francisco 49ers.
This is a decent landing spot for the defensive back, who'll reunite once again with Steve Wilks in pursuit of making his presence felt on a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Hartsfield deserves credit for emerging from an undrafted afterthought into a key rotational piece, but his deficiencies in coverage last time around meant this was the correct call to make.
Carolina hasn't added to the cornerback room as yet, although that could change depending on how the 2023 NFL Draft shakes out. Vonn Bell's arrival in free agency could be a masterstroke, but it would be worth the Panthers addressing the backend from a depth standpoint before OTAs roll around.