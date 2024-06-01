4 vulnerable Carolina Panthers starters who could lose their spots in 2024
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Chuba Hubbard maximized his opportunity once again in 2024. Despite the Carolina Panthers bringing in Miles Sanders instead of re-signing D'Onta Foreman, that didn't stop the former fourth-round selection from cementing his status as the team's No. 1 running back against all odds.
Hubbard bided his time. Sanders gained the majority of carries over the first few games. Poor production before going onto injured reserve thrust the Oklahoma State product back into the spotlight. He seized the moment in no uncertain terms.
It wasn't easy behind Carolina's woeful offensive line, but Hubbard made it work. He evolved into a three-down threat. More importantly, the Canadian native demonstrated the qualities normally associated with high-end running backs around the league. All signs are pointing up as a result.
The Panthers didn't rest on their laurels in the running back room this offseason. Sanders remains on the roster despite speculation linking him with a move away. Carolina signed Rashaad Penny in free agency. They also traded up to select Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Brooks was the best running back in this class according to most analysts. He was the top-ranked backfield threat on Carolina's board and they struck with conviction to land their guy. The Texas product is recovering from a torn ACL, but many anticipate him to propel into the No. 1 job at the expense of Hubbard at some stage during the 2024 season.
This is the likely scenario all things considered. At the same time, Hubbard isn't going to give up his starting spot without a fight. After all, he worked exceptionally hard in the face of adversity for the privilege.
There should be carries for everybody. Dave Canales will run the football frequently within his scheme. The more options he has, the more chance they have of staying fresh.
Hubbard is at the front of the queue for now. If this remains the case at season's end, another new deal won't be far behind.