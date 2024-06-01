4 vulnerable Carolina Panthers starters who could lose their spots in 2024
By Dean Jones
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
Ejiro Evero got the chance to bring in some defensive reinforcements he knows well throughout the offseason. This keeps a sense of continuity after the Carolina Panthers lost several established stars through free agency and the trade market. Whether it keeps them competitive is another matter.
Finding players who know Evero's demands and are already aware of the schematic concepts will help smooth their respective integrations. The Panthers transitioned their investment to make things better around quarterback Bryce Young. Therefore, this was the best Carolina's defensive coordinator could hope for in the circumstances.
Josey Jewell is tasked with filling the gaping void left by Frankie Luvu. Despite the Panthers making him an offer to stay, the ferocious linebacker joined the Washington Commanders. His replacement has a sizable task to replicate the former undrafted free agent's production and influence within the locker room.
Having Shaq Thompson alongside him should help. Jewell's performance levels were solid last season en route to 108 tackles and three sacks from 16 games. In contrast, Luvu notched 125 tackles and 5.5 sacks from 17 contests.
Jewell is intent on repaying the faith shown in him by Evero. Much like the situation with Tommy Tremble, the Panthers got a contingency plan with longer-term upside in the form of third-round selection Trevin Wallace.
Dan Morgan knows what a good linebacker looks like. He was one himself. Despite the concerns surrounding Wallace, the new general manager sees something in the player that could potentially be molded into something more. Given the front-office leader's experience with the position group, fans should trust his judgment.
Wallace won't beat out Jewell initially. He'll be deployed as a key rotational piece and on special teams while refining problematic areas of his game. If the Kentucky product's development goes well, more playing time should follow.
Being complacent is not an option for Jewell. He's professional enough to know that and raise his game accordingly.