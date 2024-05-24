4 waiver wire cut candidates Carolina Panthers should monitor in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Chris Rumph
After trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants, the Carolina Panthers lost an explosive, productive edge rusher entering his prime. This has been a common theme for the organization in recent years, but there wasn't much Dan Morgan could do about this situation considering the mess he inherited from the incompetent previous regime.
There's hope that Jadeveon Clowney can build upon a promising campaign with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. That said, asking him to be a legitimate focal point from a pass-rushing perspective is risky. D.J. Wonnum could help, but there's just no telling for sure given he's coming off a torn quad and got a lot of space playing opposite Danielle Hunter with the Minnesota Vikings.
Aside from that, the cupboard is relatively bare unless one of Carolina's young players takes a significant leap. That's why adding another capable presence to raise competition and fit within Ejiro Evero's scheme wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
If Morgan decides that the waiver wire is the best way to go, the Panthers must keep an eye on the situation between Chris Rumph and the Los Angeles Chargers. The promising edge weapon had his campaign cut short by injury last season. With Jim Harbaugh now in the fold, his status is in some doubt.
The Chargers opted to keep Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack despite speculation linking them with a trade from the cash-strapped club this offseason. Harbaugh also secured the services of Bud Dupree, who's regressed of late but could play a key rotational role behind the projected starters.
Tuli Tuipulotu should secure a roster spot, so things aren't looking too great for Rumph. If he cannot make the 53-man roster, there will be a queue of teams looking to bring him into the franchise providing there are no red flags on the medical front.
Unfortunately for them, Carolina has first refusal and might find the opportunity too good to turn down.