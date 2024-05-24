4 waiver wire cut candidates Carolina Panthers should monitor in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Larrell Murchison
Adding to the defensive line was always going to happen for the Carolina Panthers at some stage this offseason. A'Shawn Robinson significantly bolsters their run-stopping prowess after signing in free agency. Those in power also spent a late-round selection on Jaden Crumedy, who could become a decent rotational option long-term if he's given time to develop.
The Panthers are confident Shy Tuttle can improve at the nose tackle position. They haven't added competition or depth for the anchor role as yet. If last year's free-agent signing cannot raise his performance levels, it won't take long for him to become a weak link Carolina cannot afford after losing several established figures throughout the offseason.
Strengthening the ranks via the waiver wire might be something that enters Dan Morgan's thoughts depending on what options become available. Larrell Murchison should be on this shortlist after an influx of new arrivals on the Los Angeles Rams defensive front following the bombshell retirement of future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
Nobody can replicate what Donald brought to the table, but the Rams need to move on regardless. They spent a second-round pick on Brandon Fiske and drafted former Clemson star Tyler Davis in the sixth round. Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown III will probably start, leaving Murchison fighting out with the likes of Desjuan Johnson and Cory Burden for the final spot.
Murchison is someone who's worked with Ejiro Evero previously, which has been a theme for most defensive recruits this offseason. He's not a world-beater by any stretch of the imagination. Still, one could easily argue he'd be an upgrade on the current defensive line depth.
After transitioning investment to the offensive side of the football, Morgan must balance things out and give his defense a fighting chance. Their starting options across the board look sufficient, but there's a real danger of depth becoming exposed once again if the same injury problems arise.