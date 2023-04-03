4 ways Carolina Panthers have blown away expectations this offseason
Carolina Panthers changed the culture quickly
There was a sense of disappointment when Steve Wilks didn't get the head coaching job permanently. The interim completely galvanized a franchise that was dead on the canvas after Matt Rhule's departure, but team owner David Tepper felt like an offensive mind with genuine NFL credentials was the best way to move the Carolina Panthers forward into potential contention.
It didn't take long for Frank Reich to separate himself from other candidates. He is a respected figure with strong connections around the league, so it's no surprise to see the new appointment completely change the culture across the franchise in double-quick time.
No longer is one unqualified man holding the cards. Reich's desire for a collaborative approach and professional standards have come across in a big way - something that was also recognized by general manager Scott Fitterer, who suffered more than most throughout Rhule's incompetent handling of team affairs.
"What started that was David Tepper came to us and said, hey, listen, I want the best. I'm not going to play for .500 football; we want to win championships here. We want to sustain this. And he said, basically, he would give us the resources. He said, just bring me the best. And he's backed that up. You know, Dave and Nicole were involved in the process, but they've gone out, and they've backed up what they said."- Scott Fitterer via Panthers.com
Things didn't turn out how Reich wanted with the Indianapolis Colts. But make no mistake, the coach is going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure his stint with the Panthers goes off without a hitch.