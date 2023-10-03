4 ways the Carolina Panthers are throwing away their chance to progress in 2023
This team keeps finding ways to lose...
Carolina Panthers aren't using the right offensive weapons
After being on the injury report before the contest against the Minnesota Vikings and struggling through the first three games, it is a big surprise that Miles Sanders got as much usage as he did on Sunday. Again, this is one disappointing tale from the campaign to date.
Sanders has been disappointing during his first season with the Carolina Panthers. Chuba Hubbard and Laviska Shenault are sitting on the sideline, so it is head-scratching why head coach Frank Reich and his coaching staff are not utilizing them more, especially the former second-round selection acquired via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Carolina's second-best offensive weapon behind Adam Thielen on Sunday was Hubbard. And Shenault looked really good in limited playing time as well. Add onto it that Sanders was dealing with a groin complication throughout the week, and it does not make sense why the Panthers do not give their free-agent signing time for the problem to heal.
The offensive line has been poor so far this season, but only 19 rushing yards on 13 carries is not good enough for an NFL running back no matter what team they are on. And that is what Sanders managed against the Vikings.
Shenault can play in the backfield, and Hubbard showed the ability to get consistent yardage. Even though Sanders was arguably the biggest name acquired in free agency for the Panthers, that does not mean he should get as many or more snaps than players who have been better than him so far this season.