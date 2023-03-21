4 ways the Carolina Panthers are winning during 2023 offseason
How are the Carolina Panthers winning during what's been a fascinating offseason for the organization so far in 2023?
Fans and analysts alike haven't been able to take their eyes off the Carolina Panthers since the 2022 campaign concluded. It's been an unbelievable period of change for the franchise as they look to finally emerge from Matt Rhule's dark shadow and into legitimate contention at the earliest possible opportunity.
Everything from the coaching staff to playing personnel looks unrecognizable from the set-up that started slowly but came on considerably last season once Rhule was removed from the equation. It's been hard work for those in power, but the foundations look strong enough to mount a potential bid for the NFC South championship next time around.
Obviously, nobody will know for sure until Carolina gets down to competitive games. Before then, recruitment will continue and the Panthers staff must also get everyone on the same page in a collective pursuit of the same goal.
With that being said, here are four ways the Panthers are winning during the 2023 offseason to date.
Way No. 1
Carolina Panthers shelled out big bucks for elite coaches
Frank Reich had a clear plan in place for his coaching staff. This was to attract elite coaches with growing reputations and legitimate NFL experience at the highest level.
This was supported by team owner David Tepper, who capitalized on not having a coaching salary cap to shell out big bucks and ensure Reich's dreams were realized. Something that's left the Carolina Panthers with arguably the league's most accomplished staff along the way.
The first foundation was an impressive one. Players can now relax safe in the knowledge they have industry leaders guiding and developing them, which should hold a lot of weight when push comes to shove this summer in Spartanburg.